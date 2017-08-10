Following one working day of that controversial verification and restatement process, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest told reporters that there were a few minor issues, but overall he is satisfied with how things played out thus far.

The issues of long lines he spoke of were attributed to confusion as it related to what documents were needed to present as proper documents for verification.

“We understand that there were some long lines yesterday and the process took a little longer than we had hoped, but we are ironing that out. So hopefully the process would start to go much smoother,” he said.

“There was also a question with respect to the identification documents that were required to be presented. There was questions as to if you needed on piece of documentation or two and really in respect to a document that had a picture or a birthdate so the passport was the preferred method of identification.”

Some persons he said brought their National Insurance cards which do not include the individual’s birthday, but have a picture.

Mr. Turnquest also went on to say that he was pleased at how accepting persons were to the new process and are looking to allocate more resources to ensure that persons are in and out as quickly as possible.

The verifications are aimed at identifying those legitimate workers within the public sector to reflect an accurate payroll.

When asked what may have prompted the process, the finance minister said the process is nothing out of the ordinary.

“This is a normal thing and is pretty much done every five years, but government can obviously selectively call for this type of verification throughout its administration,” he said.

The 23-day process began on Tuesday and will run until August 31.