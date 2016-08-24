The Baha Mar saga was constantly used as political ammunition from different members of the opposition whether it was in the House of Assembly or through the press, with news breaking of Baha Mar remobilization leader of the opposition Dr. Hubert Minnis said that there may be more than what meets the eye in regards to the new deal.

Dr. Minnis also added that the agreement comes just in time before election and it is clearly a political ploy by the current administration.

“First and foremost we would like to see the Baha Mar Resort opened and Bahamians back to work its good for the economy and good for the population.

“However we do not trust this government, not only us but the Bahamian people and they’ve let them down on numerous occasions so the trust factor.

“The Prime Minister spoke about an agreement but did not go into detail or specifics about the deal, we are concerned because what did they promise?

“Did you promise citizenships, did you promise residency status, did they outright promise to sell land in Andros and how much land.

“These are important to us because it affects our future development, citizenships mean those individuals will now be entitled to fish in our waters, completely rape our waters and place us in a difficult situation.

“We may be concerned that the government is thinking of itself, simply using this as a ploy to win an election resulting in the Bahamian people being sacrificed,” Dr. Minnis said.

Dr Minnis last week renewed his warning to future Baha Mar investors not to engage in any negotiations with the Christie-led government that would disadvantage Bahamians.

Minnis also has been outspoken in the past in regards to Bahamas Power and Light’s involvement with Baha Mar in July of this year calling for the government to cut power to the resort.

Minnis claimed that Baha Mar owed BPL, which is a subsidiary of the Bahamas Electricity Corporation around $26 million.

Prime Minister Perry Christie announced yesterday as one of the concessions of the deal that the Government of The Bahamas and the Bahamian utility companies, such as BPL, will receive payment for some of their outstanding claims against the Baha Mar companies.