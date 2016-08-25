Atlantis, Paradise Island resort has launched its first phase of a $20 million transformation of the Coral Towers.

Once all renovations are complete, the hotel will re-open as The Corals Atlantis, a new modern hotel for the resort’s group, leisure, and casino guests, designed by Bilkey LLinas Design (BLD).

“This renovation marks a significant step in our long term vision for Atlantis,” said Paul Burke, President and Managing Director of Atlantis, Paradise Island.

“Atlantis consists of five unique hotels from the ultra-luxury of The Cove Atlantis to the casual relaxed atmosphere of the Beach Tower. With The Corals, we will create an expressive and social enclave that goes beyond a rejuvenated room product by introducing a new adults-only pool concept and a modernized lobby experience.

These new elements and offerings will appeal to our group customers as well as couples and young adults looking for a getaway to one of the most beautiful resorts in the world.”

The Corals will serve as a sleek, modern Atlantis social hub, from the see-and-be-seen hotel lobby to the adults-only Blu Pool. The Blu Pool will be reimagined by acclaimed interior architect Jeffrey Beers of Jeffrey Beers International (JBI), the same designer who conceived The Cove’s chic adult-only poolscape Cain at The Cove.

Exclusive to guests of The Corals, the new and versatile pool concept will allow day and nighttime usage and will introduce poolside cabanas, whimsical floating daybeds, outdoor dining, and a live DJ spinning in order to elevate the guest experience.

When conceptualizing the renovation, the amazing location of The Corals was important to recognize as it is steps away from the Atlantis marina, world-class shopping, the Atlantis Casino, and the resort’s state-of-the-art conference center.

“From a group perspective, we are excited The Corals will reintroduce Atlantis to our group market segment because we will now have a hotel that fits the needs of our groups just 100 feet away from our conference facilities,” said Marcy Miles, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Wrapped in ocean hues and soft palettes of coral and sandy golds, the new rooms for The Corals invite guests to indulge in a serene beach vibe. Furnished with brand-new light grey tile flooring, mahogany wood-based furniture and decor, chic white bedding and textured headboards, The Corals guest rooms will offer a contemporary and comfortable experience.

Not only will the room design be accented with bronze and mirrored furnishings, rooms will be complimented by modern décor and crisp window treatments reflective of the Bahamian sun. Guest bathrooms will also get a makeover with new flooring, vanity accents and modern shower tiling. The corridors, a prelude to guest rooms, will be draped in warm-toned carpeting and ocean-inspired wall sconces and artwork.

This initial phase of renovations is slated to be complete by spring 2017. During this initial renovation,