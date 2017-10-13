The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces Diplomatic Week 2017 – ‘Innovative Approaches to A Changing World’. This is the 4th Annual such event and will be marked with attendance by the entire Diplomatic Corps of The Bahamas, both resident and non-resident.

Diplomatic week begins with a Church Service at Christ Church Cathedral on Sunday 15th October.

The formal opening ceremony will take place at 10.00am at the Melia Hotel. Diplomatic week continues throughout the week with various addresses by senior Government Ministers and other officials at the Melia Resort until Wednesday, when the Diplomatic Corps and other international guests will tour Freeport, Grand Bahama.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs first began Diplomatic Week in 2014 as an exercise to liaise directly with all international diplomats accredited to The Bahamas and to share important goals with the country’s international friends and allies.

Diplomatic Week also serves as an opportunity to strengthen bilateral relations, promote cultural, social and economic exchanges between The Bahamas, International and Regional Organizations facilitated through working sessions and activities.