The Minister of Works, Desmond Bannister yesterday called a statement

made in a voice note circulated in social media by former PLP Member of Parliament, Mr. V. Alfred Gray, “untrue and entirely without foundation.”

In a statement to the media yesterday, the Minister said, “in his very irresponsible statement, Mr. Gray alleges that the Government has proposed a Contractors Association Bill for Parliament; and in his words that the Ministry of Works is “putting together who can qualify for contractors and who can’t, and you can only qualify if you have a four storey building under your contractor’s belt.”

He said, “for those like Mr. Gray who may have conveniently forgotten, or who may have been asleep in Parliament, the Construction Contractors Act was passed under the blundering and disastrous PLP administration. The restrictions contained in the Bill were voted on and passed unanimously by Mr. Gray and his colleagues.

“The untrue allegations voiced by Mr. Gray in his statement about the current administration are figments of the imagination of a failed candidate who one year after being dismissed by the people appears to have developed a severe case of Parliamentary amnesia and foot in mouth disease,” said Mr. Bannister.

He said, “for the record, there is no government that can match the record of support that the Free National Movement has provided for small contractors.”