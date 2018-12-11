The Maynard family is mourning the death of their matriarch, Zoe Lady Maynard.

Lady Maynard died yesterday morning at the age of 92.

In a statement, her children – Dr. Peter Maynard, Allyson Maynard-Gibson, David and Clement T. Maynard III – said they were fortunate to have wonderful parents, who loved the lord, treasured family and friends and taught them by their stellar example.

“Mummy lived a very full life,” read the statement.

“We are thankful, she is now at peace with daddy, Julian, her parents, sister and her other loved ones who went before.”

Equally saddened by her passing is the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), whose leader, Philip Davis lauded Lady Maynard as a pillar of strength, the wind beneath Sir Clement’s wings.

The party he said, thanks her for her selflessness in her support role in sharing Sir Clem with the PLP, appreciative of the inherent associated challenges and the toll public life places on family life.

In her own right, she was a freedom fighter, particularly for women’s rights and in the arts.

A Mass of Resurrection to celebrate her life will be held this Wednesday at Saint Matthews Anglican Church on Shirley Street beginning at 3pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the name of Zoe Lady Maynard to Abilities Unlimited of the Bahamas Humane Society.