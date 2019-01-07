Last year unions in the country made their voices known, as many of them threatened industrial action and applied for strike certificates due to various pressing concerns.

Currently, both The Bahamas Nurses’ Union (BNU) and The Bahamas Union of Teachers (BUT) are in possession of their strike certificates.

However, Minister of Labour, Dion Foulkes, said he is confident their disputes will be settled.

“With respect to the nurses union, the Minister of Health, Dr. Duane Sands and the PHA (Public Hospital’s Authority) board, are in constant discussions with the president and her executives,” he said.

“The last report that I received from Dr Sands, which was yesterday, is that significant progress is being made and as Minister of Labour, I am confident that we will be able to settle their disputes,” said Mr. Foulkes.

On Wednesday, B.U.T President, Belinda Wilson, said teachers at the C.H. Reeves Jr High School are prepared to strike if conditions are not improved by Monday. (She now says the Union is pleased with progress at the school.)

However, the Minister said he’s hopeful their concerns will be fully addressed as well.

“With respect to the teachers union, I did certify the strike vote for C.H. Reeves and the president did a tour of C.H. Reeves day before yesterday, and I have not heard back from her yet,” he said.

“But I am told by Minister Lloyd that all of the matters at C.H. Reeves, all of the physical matters in terms of the mold issues, the physical conditions, that they have been resolved,” he added.

“So I am very hopeful that beginning this new year that those two matters will be settled expeditiously,” said Mr. Foulkes.

Meantime, Bahamas Nurses’ Union President, Amancha Williams says her union is hoping to meet with the Prime Minister sometime early this month.