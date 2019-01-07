The government says its commitment to reducing the country’s level of unemployment has been strong.

With a number of Labour on the Blocks job fairs held throughout 2018, this year will be no different.

Confirming as much to The Journal, was Minister of Labour, Dion Foulkes, who said since the initiative, hundreds of Bahamians are now employed.

“Our last update was 1200. Now that was many months ago, and since then for example Fusion, the Imax Theatre, has opened.

“I understand the majority of the employees there came from the Labour on the Blocks event and they have employed over 300 persons there.

“So, I would say to be safe to give you an estimate, and this is only an estimate, because we have not scientifically called all of the companies, that at the minimum 1500 persons have been assisted.”

The Minister said since its inception, more companies have also come on board making the initiative a huge success.

“The first one we started off with about eight or nine companies.

“Our second and third one we had about 12 companies, the last one we had at the prison, we had about 17 companies present.

“So, I am very pleased with the cooperation of the business sector in terms of making [labour] on the blocks a massive success,” he said.

For those who have not gotten a chance to attend one of the Labour on the Blocks job fairs, Minister Foulkes said the first for this year will be in February, catering to the Over the Hill Community.

This in conjunction with the Prime Minister’s Over the Hill rejuvenation project.