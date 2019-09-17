Minster of Health Dr. Duane Sands said it will cost “many millions of dollars” for the healthcare facilities in Abaco and Grand Bahama to recover after Hurricane Dorian.

He was unable to estimate the total amount of damage or long term affect Hurricane Dorian has had on the healthcare system.

“We don’t really know,” the minister admitted.

“Certainly, we have benefited from tremendous offers of assistance and if these offers fruition, it is possible that the healthcare system can emerge better after Dorian recover than before.”

A total of four facilities located in Green Turtle Cay, West End, Sweeting’s Cay and Grand Cay are to be assessed and there was a scheduled site visit on Monday in Grand Bahama.

Dr. Sands noted that an equipment assessment is needed as well.

He also gave an update on how medical facilities are operating on the affected islands.

In Abaco, clinics in Marsh Harbour, Fox Town, Moore’s Island and Sandy Point are all operational, according to Dr. Sands, and they are being staffed by local nurses, relief healthcare workers from New Providence and volunteer teams.

He added that Cooper’s Town Clinic is partially operational due to roof damages and is currently staffed by a volunteer team and Hope Town and Man O War Cay clinics are non-operational.

Mobile and fixed volunteer teams have been stationed and are providing care to areas where clinics are partially or non-operational.

The Heart to Heart International group is working out of Treasure Cay, the Rubicon Group is giving care at Hope Town and Humanity First is assisting in Cooper’s Town, Abaco.

As for Grand Bahama, the Rand Memorial Hospital is partially operational as it sustained significant damage due to flooding.

Samaritan’s Purse has erected a temporary field.

High Rock, McCleans Town and Pelican Point were destroyed and International Medical Corp is providing health services to those areas.

A local daily reported this past weekend that mother-of-two Annora Kemp died at the Rand Memorial Hospital as a result of being unable to get dialysis during Hurricane Dorian, according to her aunt.

Dr. Sands said the nature of her death was considered “a storm-related death” and that officials are going to do “a more thorough case evaluation,” if there are confounding factors.

“The overwhelming majority of persons requiring dialysis in Abaco and Grand Bahama where able to be dialyzed,” he said.

“I don’t think that we know categorically exactly how many persons what have exacerbated of their chronic illness because of the storm – loss of their medication, inability to access services.

“It is the reason why we have been extremely aggressive in restoring services on both islands and in most communities.

“At this time, I wish to encourage those directly and indirectly affected by Hurricane Dorian to find a trusted friend or mental health institution to assist with mental and psychological help after tackling this historic disaster. Take care of your physical, spiritual and mental health.”