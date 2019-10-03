Two men stood before the Magistrateâ€™s Court on Wednesday for two drug related charges.

Magistrate Andrew Forbes arraigned 47-year-old Demetrius Woodside and 25-year-old Dominic Woodside for conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs with intent to supply and possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

It is alleged that the men conspired to possess a quantity of marijuana on September 23 and 30.

The men pleaded not guilty to both charges and were denied bail.

They were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections.

Their trial is scheduled for November 28.