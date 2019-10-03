Categorized | National News

Men Found with Marijuana Charged

Posted on 03 October 2019. by Jones Bahamas

Two men stood before the Magistrateâ€™s Court on Wednesday for two drug related charges.

Magistrate Andrew Forbes arraigned 47-year-old Demetrius Woodside and 25-year-old Dominic Woodside for conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs with intent to supply and possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply. 

It is alleged that the men conspired to possess a quantity of marijuana on September 23 and 30. 

The men pleaded not guilty to both charges and were denied bail. 

They were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections.   

 Their trial is scheduled for November 28. 

Written by Jones Bahamas

View all posts by Jones Bahamas

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Watch JCN Channel 14 Shows

Jcn Channel 14

Sign in now to see your channels and recommendations!

Join Us on Facebook