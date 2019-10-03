Minister of Transport Renward Wells announced in the House of Assembly on Wednesday new amendments to the Road Traffic Regulations, which includes the prohibition of hand-held communication devices, like cell phones, while driving.

Wells said the changes will “require a driver to pay outstanding fines for traffic offences before he is permitted to renew his driver’s licence and to immediately produce a driver’s licence and insurance certificate upon the request of a police officer.”

The new amendments will also permit drivers to cautiously turn left on the red light if there is no pedestrian crossing the intersection and if there is no vehicle approaching from the traffic having the right of way.

Another legislation that will take effect is the Box Junction Regulations and Fixed Penalty Amendment.

Wells noted that the new boxes “are in place to enhance safety and to keep traffic flowing at critical intersections.”

“The yellow box junctions have been placed at a number of major thoroughfares throughout New Providence and are represented by yellow crossed diagonal lines in the form of a box,” Wells said.

“A simple rule of thumb is to only enter a yellow box junction when there is enough space on the other side of the road for your vehicle to completely clear the box without stopping.”

The changes become effective on October 7, 2019.