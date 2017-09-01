Five men were arraigned yesterday before Magistrate Jeanine Weech-Gomez to answer to charges related to a major drug bust in Exuma last Saturday.

Forty-two-year-old Jamal Cooper of West Grand Bahama, 23-year-old Everette Burrows of Murphy Town, Abaco, 34-year-old Travis Sears of George Town, Exuma, and 24-year-old Keith Thompson and Randy Williams of Wilson Town, Exuma answered to two counts each.

The first count the magistrate read was the conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs with the intent to supply on August 26, 2017.

The second count was conspiracy to import dangerous drugs with the intent to supply sometime between August 21- 26, 2017.

Police were alerted to waters near Williams Town, Exuma on the said date.

It was at that time that the search of a vessel uncovered 65 bales of suspected marijuana weighing 3,201 pounds with an estimated street value of $3.2 million.

All of the suspects pleaded not guilty to those charges except Cooper who pleaded guilty, he will return to court for sentencing on Monday.

However, all of the suspects were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until November 6, 2017.

Three other males were also arraigned in court yesterday in connection to possession of dangerous drugs.