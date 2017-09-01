With less than three days left before thousands of students head back to the classrooms, Senator Fred Mitchell assessed schools in the Fox Hill constituency and suggested yesterday that L.W. Young Junior High School be demolished.

Mr. Mitchell, who is also the former Fox Hill Member of Parliament, said after conducting a tour of a number of schools in the area he now has a pretty good understanding of what needs to be addressed.

Mr. Mitchell visited Sandilands Primary School, L.W. Young Junior High School, and the Doris Johnson Senior High School.

Most notably, out of all, the senator said L. W. Young needs to be done away with.

“The school needs to be demolished and replaced. Last year, the physical signs of wear and tear led to the collapse of the façade on the administration building,” Mr. Mitchell said.

“On the day of my visit, the air conditioning was not working in the administration block and library or in the teachers’ lounge. I am advised that the school has in fact been condemned.”

He added that it was a plan of the previous administrations to replace each of the buildings one phase at a time and has written to the current minister of education about the issues.

As for the other facilities, Mr. Mitchell said all seemed fairly well except for a few minor problems.

At Sandilands Primary, Mr. Mitchell said he has been made aware that there is not a librarian and a general feeling that Fox Hill resources are being denied because of the location.

“There is also no evidence of the construction of the new administration building and preschool that the last administration had approved,” he said.

As for Doris Johnson Senior High School, his concerns also lay with infrastructural issues.

“Generally, the school is well kept and ready. There is a brand new basketball court left in place by the previous administration. Lights are needed for the court,” Mr. Mitchell said.

“There is also a need for a running track or at the very least the leveling off the field to allow for athletics training to be done at Doris Johnson. The school needs a new bus.”

Additionally, he noted that it is alleged that contractors who did work on schools last year have still not been paid and he remains committed to reviewing those matters.