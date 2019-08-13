Bahamas Electrical Workers Union President Paul Maynard yesterday contended that Bahamas Power and Light’s new 132 megawatt Wartsila plant may not be the answer to load shedding.

His comments followed a press conference held by the power company’s executives this past Sunday seeking to clear the air on constant blackouts.

Mr. Maynard said, “We are using 120 megawatts of rental power. So, if you put 32 megawatts in and you want to get rid of that power, you have to add more megawatts. Do the math!”

Instead, the union president suggested that BPL switches its fuel.

“We are now operating on ADO [Automotive Diesel Oil]. That’s the most expensive fuel around. You have to go to natural gas in order to make this situation efficient,” he said.

“The only other option is nuclear power and they’re not going to give us nuclear power.”

The company is working on installing seven new high-efficiency Wartsila engines, replacing four engines that have been in operation since the 1980s.

Back in March, BPL CEO Whitney Heastie said Wartsila’s seven engines will eliminate load shedding, blackouts and eight years of relying on temporary rental generation units to make up the shortfall.