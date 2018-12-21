A Fifty year old man, who recently won his appeal for attempted murder, and escaped a 23-year sentence, was arraigned in Magistrateâ€™s Court yesterday, charged with the murder of Fort Fincastle resident Rico, Ricardo Archer.Â

Franklyn Edgecombe, of Masonâ€™s Addition, was charged with one count of murder,Â causing the death of Rico Archer.Â

Archer, the older brother of the 11-year-old Marco Archer, who was killed seven years ago, was gunned down on Tuesday December 11 outside of his home on North Street.Â

According to the police report, Archer was found shortly after 8pm when police responded to a report of gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, officers found his body lying in a yard with injuries.Â

Paramedics were called and pronounced him dead.Â

At his arraignment Edgecombe, not represented by an attorney, told the court that he had no knowledge of the crime and did not know, nor had he ever seen the victim.Â

He also told the court that he had only just been released from prison,Â having won his appeal in a previous attempted murder case and had only been free for 7weeks.Â

Edgecombe was not required to enter a plea, and was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections until February 26, 2019, when he returns for a Voluntary Bill of Indictment that will fast track his case to the Supreme Court. Â