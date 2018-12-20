The country’s homicide count reached a record-breaking low this year, being the first year under 100 since 2010, according to Police Commissioner Anthony Ferguson yesterday afternoon.

Mr. Ferguson assured the public that there is no need to be fearful, but also advised them to mind the company they keep.

He said, “the police know a lot of things, and they are not at liberty to come out and investigate some matters. We have some community members that distribute information to the public in an effort to cause confusion.”

He added, “As your commissioner, I assure you that you are not targeted.”

According to the police statistics, the year 2011 saw some 127 homicides, 2012 had 111, 2013 saw 119, 2014 had 122, 2016 recorded 111, 2017 had 122, and this year with just two more weeks to go the count stands at 89.