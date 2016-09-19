A young defence force officer became the country’s latest traffic fatality after colliding with a building on Friday.

Police said two defence force marines were driving in the area of Budget Meats Food Store on Coral Harbour Road just after 3:00 p.m. Friday when the driver lost control of his white Nissan 300z vehicle and slammed into the wall of a church.

Twenty-four-year-old Roger Smith, the passenger, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The male driver was transported to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The Journal understands that the deceased celebrated his 24th birthday just this past Tuesday.

Smith reportedly joined the Royal Bahamas Defence Force last year.

Since the incident, hundreds of family members, former classmates and fellow marines have flooded Smith’s page on Facebook to pay their respects.

Smith’s cousin Shekera Davis spoke about the impact he had on her life.

“What hurts me most about all of this is the way he would look up to me and always found a compliment whether I just came from singing or handled something well.

“Earth has lost a humble soul and one of the obviously good men this world had. This is not the ending anyone would have ever thought of or wanted to foresee. You definitely got me rethinking my life because if death came for you so sweet, so humble,” Ms. Davis said

Smith’s friend Matthew Dean spoke about his character.

“I mean Roger was not a good guy because it sounds like something nice to say, but he was genuinely a good, humble and caring guy. You can ask anyone who knew him. Growing up in church together at New Providence SDA we were all a family.

“I mean just talking to him about life and his plans for the future gave you hope that there were good young men left out there. And witnessing the nagging love between him and his sisters always brought a smile and a laugh. And other times (when they weren’t around) he spoke of looking out for them and protecting them,” Mr. Dean said.

This latest traffic fatality came only a day after 26-year-old Athena Hall was killed after colliding into a cedar tree on Yamacraw road early Thursday.

Both tragedies have prompted police to reiterate the call for motorists to exercise caution and care while driving.