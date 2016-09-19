The alleged mastermind behind a major firearms trafficking ring was arrested this past Friday.

Reports are that around 5.00 p.m. a team of officers led by officers from the Firearms Tracing and Investigations Unit, acting on intelligence, went to a business establishment located off Mount Royal Avenue, where they observed a suspicious male emerging from the establishment with two small boxes.

The officers approached the male and during a search of the boxes, they uncovered four pistols and nearly 300 assorted rounds of .380, nine-millimetre and 7.62 ammunition.

The officers then conducted a search of the establishment and uncovered a 7.62 assault rifle, two pistols, and a revolver along with almost 300 rounds of assorted ammunition.

The adult male was subsequently arrested and is assisting police with investigations into this major seizure.

Â Meantime, police are also looking for the man, who managed to evade them on Friday night in the Montel Heights area.

Reports are that officers were patrolling Molly Street when they spotted the suspicious man walking in the area.

Upon seeing the officers, the suspect threw an object to the ground and ran.

The police gave chase but were unable to catch him.

They did however find the object, which turned out to be a 9mm glock pistol with 15 rounds of ammunition.

Police officials have been lauded over the past several months for their efforts in curbing the crime situation.

Last month, State Minister for National Security Keith bell cited the commissionerâ€™s policing plan as well as several brainstorming sessions with international policing agencies as a possible deterrent.

There were no murders in the month of July and as of the end of August murders were down 32 per cent.