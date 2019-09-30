The Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) confirmed that 27-year-old Marine Seaman Arnold Amerthil died in a traffic accident on Sunday.

According to police, shortly before 6 a.m., Amerthil , who was the driver of a Honda Saber, was driving south on Baillou Hill Road in the area of the Farmer’s Market, when he collided into a utility pole. He received serious injuries and succumbed to those injuries on scene.

Police added that a passenger sustained injuries and was transported to hospital and is listed in serious condition.

Investigations continue.

In a statement, RBDF Commodore Tellis Bethel extended condolences to Amerthil’s family.

“It is our prayer that God’s grace will provide peace and comfort during this time of bereavement,” the statement said.

Amerthil was enlisted in the RBDF as a member of New Entry 55/Woman Entry 24 on January 11, 2018.

After completing new entry training, he was assigned to the Squadron Department aboard HMBS Nassau, where he served as a seaman. He also sailed aboard several Defence Force Class vessels.

