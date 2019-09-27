The Police Training College held its graduation ceremony and passing out parade on Thursday for the 100 recruits who successfully completed the 18 weeks course.

The program includes training in self defense, firearm, legal studies, traffic investigation, crime scene and physical skills. It was noted that the cohorts are a diverse group, as they came from every island of The Bahamas.

The graduating squad paraded as family members cheered them on, some even wearing t-shirts with the face and police number of a graduate.

Minister of National Security Marvin Dames dedicated the ceremony to Royal Bahamas Defence Force Officer Petty Scott Wallace, who died three days after he was stationed in Abaco.

In his remarks, Dames who told the recruits to remember who they work for as “police officers serve the public.”

“Never mistreat or abuse any member of the public at any time. This job is simply about service to the Bahamian people. Remembering who you work for always means that you should resist the temptation of being corrupted,” Dames said.

“A bad cop betrays the public’s trust. Bad cops put their lives and lives of their colleagues in great risk. An officer who violates their oath office will continue to be relentlessly pursued.”

Commissioner of Police Anthony Ferguson also echoed Dames’ sentiments and quoted from the father of modern policing Sir Robert Peele, “the police are the public and the public are the police.”

“Officers, to build relationships you must build trust, not just with co-workers, but with the people in your community. This means telling the truth, being respectful and fair, having a good attitude and not letting your mood determine your attitude. Everything you do from here on will positively or negatively reflect on the organization,” Ferguson said.

“So exercise in any duty courage, integrity, and loyalty.”

The Commandant’s Award for best academic performance went to Torriano Curtis, William McKinney and James Johnson Jr.

The Baton of Honor for the best overall performance was given to Rashuan Johnson, Bradnique Smith and Renardo Cash.

