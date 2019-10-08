Police are investigating a stabbing incident which left a man dead on Sunday.

According to police, shortly after 9 p.m., a man was on East Street in the vicinity of Bahama Avenue, when he got into an altercation with two other men, who stabbed him about the body, before getting into a pink Nissan March and speeding away.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.

In other crime news, police are investigating a shooting incident which occurred on Sunday and left a man with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, shortly before 8 a.m. a man was standing outside a home on Market Street and Millers Close when he heard the sounds of gunshots and realized that he had been shot.

He was transported to hospital, where he was treated and discharged.

Investigations are ongoing.

