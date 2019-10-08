Eduardo Carey, 40, was charged in the Magistrate’s Court on Monday with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder in four separate shootings.

In handcuffs and shackles, Carey turned to the crowd standing outside court and said, “I ain’t charge for that.”

The crowd was made of up his alleged victim’s family members and his supporters, one of whom shouted “freedom.”

It’s alleged that on December 15, 2018 Carey killed Ryan Omar Butler and tried to murder Kevon and Deanglo Bethel.

He’s also charged for the August 25 and September 15 deaths of Justin Davis and Augustine Wright and the August 7 attempted killing of Richard Brown.

Carey was not required to enter a plea and Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt denied him bail.

Towards the end of the arraignment, Carey charged that his rights were violated. He alleged that he was denied the opportunity to go on an ID parade by Inspector Sherman of the Central Detective Unit, who he pointed out in court.

Carey claimed that he told detectives he was not involved in the shooting and explained he was willing to participate in the parade. Ferguson-Pratt made a note of the complaint.

While being escorted out of court, the tension brew as the families and the accused were involved in a back and forth.

Carey is expected back in court on December 5 for a Voluntary Bill of Indictment.

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections.