A man was shot while sitting in his vehicle on Wednesday evening, according to police.

Police said shortly before 11 p.m., a man was sitting in his vehicle on Bimini Avenue, off Market Street, when he was approached by an armed man who opened fire in his direction, injuring him before running away.

The injured man was transported to hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigations are ongoing.

Police are also investigating the circumstances surrounding another shooting incident that occurred on Wednesday and left two men with injuries.

According to police, shortly after 4 p.m., three men were at a mechanic shop on Pinedale Road, off Wulff Road, when an armed man entered the shop and begin firing at the men, hitting two of them before making good his escape.

The injured men were transported to hospital and are listed in stable condition.