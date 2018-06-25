Police officers in the capital need help in the investigation surrounding a shooting Saturday morning which left a male in his mid-thirties dead.

The shooting occurred on Culmersville off of Mackey Street shortly before 2am.

Officials said that the victim was involved in an altercation with another man at a club in the area prior to his death.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said that he remembered seeing the victim along with others earlier that night when they were sent home.

He also said that he found it unfortunate to discover that the deceased was that same man.

Mr. Fernander also urged the public to come forward with any information that will assist with this investigation.