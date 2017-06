A 23-year-old man who was shot during an incident in Murphy Town, Abaco died on Saturday at the Princess Margaret Hospital.

The man was shot on Monday, June 12, 2017.

Police are actively investigating this matter and are appealing to the general public for any information that can assist in this investigation.

Persons with information relating to this matter can contact police in Abaco 367-2560/367-3437, in Grand Bahama at 350-3107/12, 911/919 or call their nearest police station.