Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident that has left a man dead and another detained in hospital.

According to reports, shortly after midnight on Sunday, a man drove himself to East Street South Police Station and reported that while parked in his vehicle in the area of a school on Charles Saunders Highway with two male passengers, a man in a Honda vehicle shot him.

The man was taken to hospital where he is detained in serious condition.

Then shortly after 3 a.m., police conducted enquiries at the scene of the alleged shooting and discovered the lifeless body of one of the male passengers.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police confirmed that the deceased was on bail for murder and was wearing an electronic monitoring device.

Investigations are ongoing.