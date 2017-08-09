A clear message has been sent to those thinking about engaging in a life of crime, particularly one involving firearms and ammunition.

This by way of Chief Justice Joyanne Ferguson-Pratt who yesterday sentenced a man to six years in prison for being in possession of over 1,000 rounds of ammunition.

Thirty-four-year-old Javaughn Hanna was charged with possession of ammunition with intent to supply after being found with a total of 1,398 rounds of ammunition, which includes (78) .9mm rounds, (216) .45 rounds ammunition, (154) .40 rounds, (423) .223 rounds, and (527) of 7.62 rounds of ammunition.

The particulars are that on August 4 around 5:45 p.m., officers armed with a search warrant along with a canine entered a home on St. Barts Road in Golden Gates.

A search was conducted at the rear of the house leading police to discover in a banana patch a large black bag with the large assortment of ammunition.

The accused was subsequently arrested and taken to the Central Police Station.

Hanna, in his defense, said he and a friend discovered the ammunition while in the area of Coral Harbour canals in January of this year, and added he never intended to supply or use the ammunition.

He went on to say that despite him having a prior on his record for fraud, he was never involved in any firearm related offences and asked for leniency in his sentencing.

However, Justice Ferguson-Pratt in a scalding address said it would be egregious to grant him leniency and it would be an insult to hard working police officers.

She added that in her seven years working in this court, this is the largest single bust she could ever recall.

Ferguson-Pratt went on to explain that with the current war on crime, she has to show zero tolerance for criminals and particulary crime associated with violence and firearms, and this case must serve as a deterrent to future offenders.

The justice also voiced her disgust in the large quantity of 7.62 rounds as they are typically used for the notorious assault rifle AK- 47.

She said the fact that he is a young man with an income, as he worked as a landscaper and mortician, makes it even more egregious, and said it could only be greed that motivated his decision.

As mentioned earlier, Hanna was sentenced to six years at the Bahamas Department of Corrections and must and pay $6,000 at the end of the sentence, if not an additional year will be added.

She also ordered the destruction of all ammunition that could not be used by police.