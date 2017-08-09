Five men were arraigned on firearm and ammunition charges yesterday including a 17-year-old minor.

In the first matter, the 17-year-old minor along with 24-year-old Kelson Alcidor were charged with possession of ammunition and an unlicensed firearm.

Particulars are that on August 6 the pair was found with a black Smith and Wesson pistol along with seven rounds of .40 ammunition.

Alcidor plead not guilty to both charges, while the minor plead guilty to both charges.

Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt requested a probational report for the minor since this was his first offence.

Both were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections as the matter was adjourned until October 17.

In the second matter, 21-year-old Tyrone Sears was charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Particulars are that on August 6, Sears was found in possession of a black Smith and Wesson pistol and with three rounds of .9mm ammunition

Attorney Damien White represented him.

He pled guilty to the charge and his matter was adjourned until today.

In the third matter, 22-year-old Dominic Hamilton and 31-year-old Adrian Hanna faced similar charges.

The particulars are that on August 7 they were found in possession of a .40 black Taurus pistol and with six rounds of ammunition.

The pair pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Their matter was transferred to court number five where they will return on September 4.

They were remanded to jail until this time.