An apparent drowning is under investigation in Grand Bahama.

According to reports, a group of people were in the area of Silver Palm Street after 1:00 Sunday afternoon when a man jumped into the canal.

After he did not resurface, another man went into the water and retrieved him.

CPR was administered, but the man never regained consciousness.

He was later pronounced dead at the Rand Memorial Hospital.

That evening around 9:00pm, police were called on to look into reports of an attempted armed robbery.

According to reports, two masked gunmen entered a business in Hunters, held up a security guard and a female employee and demanded cash.

An attempt to escape into the bathroom ended with the employee being shot in the leg.

Both bandits escaped on foot without any cash.