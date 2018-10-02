A twenty-year-old man yesterday today stood before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson Pratt on 9 counts of armed robbery and one count of attempted armed robbery.

The court heard that on April 8th, Edward Colebrook of Soldier Road, armed with a shotgun, robbed Brenton Dames of one Apple iPhone valued at $700.

He also managed to steal $50 cash and one 2008 pearl white Toyota Camry valued at $9,000.

That same day, the accused allegedly robbed Alexander Hall of one Michael Kors watch worth $499, and one diamond ring valued at $600.

Just two days later, Colebrook, armed with a shotgun robbed Evanique Stubbs of one Apple iPhone 7 valued at $900, one black HP laptop valued at $350 and $250 cash.

On May 23rd Colebrook robbed Gardaina Lightbourne of one Alcatel 3 plus cell phone valued at $300 and one grey 2015 Kia Sportage sports utility vehicle worth $25,000.

One week later, the accused also robbed Vincent Mackey of $140 cash and one Nissan Murano valued at $11,000.

On May 30th, Colebrook robbed Alfred Rolle of a black Nokia valued at $100.

That same day he is also accused of robbing Oswald Moss of one BLU cell phone worth $800, and one champagne Nissan Sylphy.

The accused serial robber also robbed Jeffery Butler of a white 2000 Ford Taurus valued at $2,000, a Samsung s7 worth $500, a $250 Alcatel A3 plus, an Alcatel pixie cellphone valued at $180, two iPhone 6’s valued at $300, and a Galaxy Tab valued at $159.

He also robbed Khadijah Deveaux of $420 and one Gucci bag, of which the value is unknown.

Colebrook is also accused of attempting to rob Courtney Hall of one silver 2007 Honda Accord.

He was not required to enter a plea and was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections until December 18th, for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.