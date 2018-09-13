A man will spend his birthday behind bars.

Dino Pinto, 37, was yesterday arraigned before Chief Magistrate, Joyann Ferguson-Pratt, on murder charges in connection with the September 8th death of Jeremy Petti-Fere.

Petti-Fere was reportedly stabbed to death at a bar on Tonique Williams Darling Highway.

His alleged killer was not required to enter a plea; neither was he granted bail.

Pinto was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections (BDOC) until October 31st, 2018 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

Pintoâ€™s birthday is September 23rd.Â Â