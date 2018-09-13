Labour Minister Dion Foulkes yesterday responded to Attorney Fred Smith QC‘s warning as the government continues to make provisions to eliminate shantytowns on the Family Islands.

Mr. Smith this week advised the government that it may be in contempt of court saying that he thought the government showed no respect for the rule of law as it continued to terrorize the Family Island Haitian communities.

Minister Foulkes said, “I had a very successful meeting, myself, the permanent secretary, my ministry, and others went down to Marsh Harbour on Saturday. We had a very successful meeting with the Shanty Town Action Task Force committee in Marsh Harbour.”

He added, “They are working very hard. There’s some 30 persons from the private and government sector and from local government.”

“I read Mr. Fred Smith’s comments in the dailies this morning and I have to get advice from the attorney general on exactly what are the legal implications of what he said. I prefer not to offer my opinion as an attorney, but I prefer to wait for the attorney general.”

Just last week, the minister told reporters that because of the injunction the New Providence Shanty Town Action Task Force has been dissolved, thus ending all efforts to demolish these unregulated communities in the capital.

However, he added that their efforts will continue on the Family Islands.