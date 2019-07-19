Thirty-nine -year-old Dâ€™Javon Johnson appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyanne Ferguson-Pratt on one count of murder.

It is alleged that on July 10 Johnson, by means of unlawful harm, did intentionally caused the death of Nicartha Murphy, also known as Twin.

The chief magistrate informed Johnson that he was not required to enter a plea and that she was not at liberty to grant him bail.

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections until August 19,when he will be served with a voluntary bill of indictment.