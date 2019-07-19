Opposition Leader Philip Davis urged the government to be careful when imposing taxes on Bahamian business owners and suggested that foreign winnings at casinos should be taxed too.

He said, “You don’t want to create a tax regime in any industry in your country where it’s going to be a disincentive innovation and the creation of ideas.”

Mr. Davis said the government could be stifling groups in the manner its imposing taxes. It’s a move, Mr. Davis said, makes him anxious.

Ultimately, he said the opposition supports the Gaming Amendment Bill, but he suggested imposing taxes on tourist winnings at hotel casinos.

According to Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar, there has also been a great deal of pressure by a number of groups to allow anyone to move freely between number houses and hotel casinos.

However, he said, the government was not prepared to take on that “philosophical argument” at this time without further thought and consultation with the Bahamian people.

