Fifty-seven year old Wilfred Armbrister was arraigned in the Magistrate’s Court yesterday in connection with a stabbing on Marshall Road last Friday.

Armbrister of Marshall Road was formally charged with attempted murder in connection to the incident.

Police responded to a domestic complaint around 11am on April 27th and discovered a woman suffering from injuries.

The woman was taken to hospital and was reported to be in serious condition.

Armbrister was remanded to Bahamas Department of Corrections until 20th June, 2018.