Eleuthera police are searching for a man reportedly missing at sea.

According to reports, shortly after 9:00am on Tuesday, a man, believed to be a Haitian National, left Spanish Wells in a 17’ white Carolina skiff en route to neighbouring Max Patch Cay and has not been seen or heard from since.

Shortly after 9:00am Wednesday, the boat was recovered washed ashore on Max Patch Cay, with the personal belongings of the missing man.

However, he was not located. Police are appealing to boaters in the area of North Eleuthera to be on the lookout for the man. Investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, Cat Island police have a man in custody after recovering 1 kelogram of cocaine in his possession.

According to reports, shortly after 9:00am on Wednesday, Cat Island Division Officers, while at New Bight Airport, conducted a search of a man and his belongings and recovered a quantity of suspected cocaine.

The man arrived on a flight from New Providence.

He was taken into custody and is expected to be formally charged before Magistrate’s Court later this week.

Police in New Providence also have three men in custody after recovering illegal firearms.

According to reports, shortly after 1:00pm, yesterday, Southeastern Division Officers conducted operation “Red Strike” in the Southern part of New Providence.

Officers conducted a search of a home on Pine Crest Drive, Pinewood Gardens and recovered a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol and 9 rounds of ammunition.

Two men and a woman who were found in the home, were taken into custody and are expected to be formally charged before Magistrate’s Court later this week.

The purpose of the operation was to target prolific offenders and search for wanted suspects.