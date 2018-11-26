Police officers in Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama, arrested a 28-year-old male of Eight Mile Rock after he was allegedlyÂ caught in the act of stealing copper wire from a business establishment. Â

According to Assistant Superintendent of Police Tericita Pinder, the incident occurred shortly after 9am Thursday, when officers acting on information went to the Harbour West Plaza where they found the male in the act.Â

The officers from the Eight Mile Rock Division, took the man into custody, and investigations are ongoing.

In a separate incident Freeport police also took a 28-year-old male into custody after he wasÂ allegedly caught in the act of breaking into a business establishment on Friday. Â

ASP Pinder reported on Friday, shortly before 4:00am, officers of the Central Division acting on information, went to downtown Freeport where they observed a male exciting a business establishment through a broken front glass door, stolen items in his hands.Â

The male attempted to flee the scene on seeing the officers,Â but was captured. The stolen items and cash were all recovered.Â

According to ASP Pinder, the male is known to police. Investigations continue in this matter.

Drug Enforcement Unit Officers in Freeport haveÂ recovered a 6lbs of drugs found in bushes.Â

According to police reports, the officers acted on information on Thursday and went to an area on Sergeant Major Road, shortly before 3:00pm, where they discovered in bushes a plastic bag containing suspected marijuana.Â

The 6lbs of drugs carry an estimated street value is $6,000.00.Â