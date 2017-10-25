Evidence of the horrific murder of eight year old Eugene Woodside Jr which shocked the nation back in September might be heard soon, as a man was brought before the Chief Magistrate court on two counts of murder yesterday.

Lloyd Minnis of Coral Harbour allegedly committed the crime along with the killing of Dennis Moss which occurred on September 25th on Rosebud Street, Chippingham.

Twenty- five year old Minnis stood before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt facing two counts of murder of intentionally causing the deaths of Dennis Moss and ultimately killing Eugene Woodside. A stray bullet entered home of the eight year while he was completing his homework.

Minnis was not required to enter a plea and was denied bail. He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections until December 7th through the presentation of a voluntary bill of indictment. Minnis is represented by Attorney Ian Cargill.