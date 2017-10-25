A lucky University of the Bahamas (UB) student was the first recipient of the Island Luck/ Island Luck Cares (IL Cares) Foundation endowed scholarship yesterday, receiving $35 thousand dollars to complete her studies.

Arnesha Frazer, a junior studying accounting, is the first person in her immediate family to attend a University.

Expressing her gratitude Ms. Frazer told the Journal, “ I am very grateful for it because this makes it real now that I can do it without having to worry about how I’m going to have to pay for it.”

UB’s Vice President of Institutional Advancement and Alumni Affairs, Mrs. Davinia Blair spoke about the importance of having a helping hand and how far that hand can reach, specifically for academic studies. She stated that there is a responsibility to keep the upward momentum of education in The Bahamas.

“We all have a responsibility to continue this inertia, to keep the pressure, the upward momentum of the value of education one receives, particularly here at the University of the Bahamas.”

Island Luck / Island Cares Foundation partnered with UB to specifically grow their student’s scholarship endowment fund. For the first time ever, first generation students now have the opportunity to apply for a ‘First Generation Students’ Scholarship.

Rodney Smith, UB’s President said, “This particular endowed scholarship fund for first generation students is an investment in the future of the entire country.

“We’re talking about young people who may not have parents who went to college or university; students who don’t have any older brothers or sisters who went to college as well.”

Mr. Smith said “this is an opportunity to help hundreds and hundreds of families by awarding first generation scholarships to students.”

Island Luck/Island Cares Foundation CEO Sebastian Bastian also shared with the press his story about his academic plights.

Mr. Bastian said, “being a person that was not fortunate enough to complete my college education, I know first-hand the power and importance of a sound education.

“I strongly believe had I completed my education in college, my journey to success would’ve been a much easier one, ” he said.

Furthermore, IL Cares Foundation is guided by the fundamental belief that education holds the key that unlocks the door to entrepreneurship, economic empowerment and economic growth.

Mr. Bastian also conveyed the importance of the partnership with IL Cares and UB. “This donation today serves to deepen the bond between both organizations as we work together to cultivate and environment of learning and innovation for the next generation and generations to come,” he said.