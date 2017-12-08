A major drug seizure in Andros yesterday, leaving over 10,000 pounds of marijuana in the hands of police officials.

According to police reports, around 1pm on Wednesday Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) officers, along with US Drug Enforcement Agents (DEA), were on routine patrol in the North Andros area when they discovered a marijuana field in the area of Owens’ Town.

An estimated 8,000 pounds of marijuana plants were uprooted.

One day later, yesterday, shortly after noon, DEU and DEA officers returned to a nearby area, again, in Owens’ Town where they uncovered a second marijuana field.

This time, an estimated 2,300 pounds of marijuana plants were uprooted.

According to police reports, no arrests were made in the two seizures.

Investigations are ongoing.