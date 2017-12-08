With one day left before the registration process ends for the Citizen Security and Justice Programme Employability Survey, the Bahamas Department of Labour along with the Ministry of National Security are making efforts to ensure that as many at-risk, unemployed youths between the ages of 16-29 years of age are able to embrace this opportunity for both soft skills, technical skills training and job placement.

The Department of Labour says this programme will become an alternate approach to crime reduction and employability, targeted specifically towards youth that fall in the age groups stated.

The demographic of young Bahamian between the ages of 16-29 years old, who are currently unemployed and have not completed high school, is the target grouping.

Ms. Patricia Rolle, Department of Labour, Public Employment Services Officer stated that while the focus areas include Kemp Road, East Street, Englerston, Bain & Grants Town, Yellow Elder, Fox Hill, Nassau Village, and Centreville, persons from all areas in New Providence are eligible to apply once they meet the criteria.

The Citizen Security and Justice Programme facilitated by the Ministry of National Security in partnership with the Department of Labour is funded by a twenty million dollar loan from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

The programme seeks to address four major pillars which include Community Crime Prevention, Employability and Training of At-Risk Youth, Improving the Efficiency of the Court System and methods of reducing the recidivism rate through a parole system.

An online survey link is now accessible to the public who wish to register and may not have the ability to physically visit the Department of Labour Offices at Rosetta Street or Robinson Road.