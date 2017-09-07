A Long Island family can breathe a bit of a sigh of relief as the 61-year-old man accused of the brutal murder Eleanor Dean and attempting to murder her mother Hilda Taylor was arraigned in Court yesterday.

The accused, Phillip Dean clad in washed blue jeans and an orange polo t-shirt seemingly unbothered, stood before Chief Magistrate Joyanne Ferguson-Pratt and was charged with one count murder and one count attempted murder.

According to court dockets Dean unlawfully and intentional cause the death of Eleanor Dean at her residence in Long Island last Saturday and attempted to unlawfully and intentionally cause the death of her mother.

Eleanor died on scene while her mother was flown to a hospital here in Nassau where she remains in stable condition.

Dean was remanded to prison until October 16th, 2017.

He was not represented by a lawyer.