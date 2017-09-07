A standoff with a man wielding a machete at family members and police ended fatally yesterday in Grand Bahama.

According to police, shortly before 8:00pm they were called to the Pinders Point area on reports of a male brandishing a machete.

“Officers quickly responded and made several unsuccessful attempts to disarm the male,” officials said.

“In the process the male inflicted injuries to himself and threatened other family members with the machete.”

It is reported that Police made further attempts to disarm the male but he refused.

“He charged at the officers injuring one of them with the machete. As officers were in fear of their lives, one of them discharged their police service firearm fatally injuring the male,” officials said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Also yesterday in Grand Bahama police made a drug bust shortly after 3pm.

Acting on information officers went into a bushy are in Coral Gardens where they discovered a plastic bag of suspected marijuana

The estimated street value of the drugs totaled $4,000.

Investigations into both matters are ongoing.