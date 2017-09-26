Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis revealed yesterday that the government is making steps to organize local government in New Providence with framework to begin as early as next month.

The revelation came during his opening remarks at the official opening ceremony of the Department of Local Government’s Leadership Training Conference yesterday at the Melia Nassau Beach resort.

Prime Minister Minnis said preliminary studies have already begun to assess the feasibility of introducing some form of municipal governance in New Providence.

He added that a number of public and private agencies have already been engaged in the exercise with additional public engagement scheduled for “sometime in October.”

The preliminary studies were conducted through an Inter-American Development Bank (IDB)-sponsored project.

“We will review the effectiveness of local boards including those of Road Traffic, Hotel Licensing, the Town Planning Board and others. Consideration will also be given to the creation of local tourism development boards which will make recommendations on the tourism project on each island as well as on marketing and other areas,” Prime Minister Minnis said.

“The central government has high expectations of you. We will need your strong, leadership skills, creativity and resourcefulness to bring about the transition and transformation of our Family Islands.

“I am keenly aware of the tremendous sacrifice you make in the performance of your duties. I am also aware of the challenge you face in carrying out your duties and responsibilities. May I encourage you to not just point out the challenges you face, but also to accompany them with suggestions, remedies and workable solutions.”

This revelation also came on the heels of local government elections on the Family Islands which were held in June of this year.

Observers noted that there was a proliferation of younger persons who offered themselves as candidates this year for local government elections.

Local government was established in the Family Islands in 1996 as a means of devolving authority from the central government.