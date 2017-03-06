Former Free National Movement (FNM) Long Island Member of Parliament (MP) Larry Cartwright said from his observation, many Long Island constituents are “upset” with their current MP, Loretta Butler-Turner for what she did to FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis recently.

Mr. Cartwright said there are “a small number” of individuals in Long Island, who are in

“Mrs. Butler-Turner’s corner”.

A couple of months after leading a coup to oust Dr. Minnis as leader of the Opposition in the House of Assembly last December, the Long Island FNM MP recently seemed opened to mending fences with the FNM, when she agreed the opposition forces need to unite to beat the governing PLP.

Since then, Mrs. Butler-Turner has condemned FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis as “weak and indecisive”, charging that credible candidates like former Deputy Prime Minister Brent Symonette are only “propping him up” all in an effort to make the Opposition appear to be a better option than the PLP.

The Long Island MP recently said she will be running as an independent candidate in hopes of being reelected by her constituents.

Subsequently, she told The Bahama Journal that she is confident that she has done enough for her constituents to win their hearts in this upcoming general election, regardless of whose banner she runs under.

Meanwhile, Mr. Cartwright is not quite convinced this is the case.

“There are mixed feelings. There are some persons on the island who are upset about what she did in regards to pulling the rug from underneath Dr. Minnis. There are some who still have allegiance to her, and there are some who are just upset, saying that they are not going to support her. In fact, they’re leaning more towards Adrian Gibson right now as the FNM candidate,” he said.

Not long after Mrs. Butler-Turner and six other FNM MP’s ousted Dr. Minnis, the Long Island MP’s candidacy was rescinded, and Columnist and Businessman Adrian Gibson was ratified by the party to take Mrs. Butler-Turner’s spot in LI.

The Bahama Journal interviewed some LI residents who expressed mixed views on the incumbent.

“As far as I’m concerned, she is in the political wilderness by herself because after all what was said and done, I can’t see her gaining any grounds here in Long Island at all. The reason why she won last election is that she was carrying the FNM banner,” said a resident in Deadman’s Cay.

In stark contrast, another resident said Mrs. Butler- Turner is excellent in his eyes.

“She has represented us for the last five years. She is the best representative we’ve ever had here. I think she has the support on her own merit,” he said.

On the other hand, another female resident in Central Long Island said the residents there are confused, and are not sure where to turn, considering what has transpired in the last few months.

Meanwhile, another FNM male resident on the island told The Bahama Journal he would turn to the PLP in the event Mrs. Butler-Turner returned to the FNM.