Lawyers on the government’s legal team parted ways with the Office of the Attorney General due “a difference in legal opinion”, but Attorney General Carl Bethel indicated yesterday that the government has no intention of throwing in the towel in an action over shanty town dwellings.

These prominent lawyers, Harvey Tynes and Robert Adams were expected to represent the government countering legal action against the removal of shanty towns in the capital.

Mr. Bethel did not want to get into details over what that difference of opinion was, but he did tell reporters yesterday the Office of the Attorney General will now take on the case.

He said, “The Government’s position will be resolutely defended as to every single point raised in the application for judicial review, and we will await the guidance of the court.”

He added, “We are not afraid to stand before the seat of justice and to plead our case to the best of our ability on every single point alleged against the government.”

Mr. Tynes, a QC, and Mr. Adams from Graham Thompson and Company in Grand Bahama will no longer represent the government on this matter.

Mr. Bethel said the government actions has always been in good faith and in the best interest of people of the Bahamas, including shanty town residents.

The action against the government was brought by Fred Smith, QC, who represents some 177 dwellers in the so-called shanty towns. They claim that the government has no legal authority to demolish their homes.