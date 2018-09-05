The government is confronted with more labor issues regarding the multi-million-dollar Pointe development in downtown Nassau.

Labour Minister Dion Foulkes told reporters ahead of yesterday’s cabinet meeting that a report from The Pointe’s management indicated a 100 per cent increase in Bahamian workers, but there are indications that they may not be the case.

He said, “we too conducted a survey that did not quite coincide with their numbers. Yesterday [Monday] morning the Director of Labour personally went on the site as a result of a meeting with Mr. Leonard Sands last week.”

He added, “I am awaiting the report from the director. There were about four or five investigators that went with them, and they interviewed all of the persons working at the site.

“So, I am hoping that we can get a comprehensive report that both the department and the management at The Pointe can agree with.”, he said.

There have been concerns over the reclassification of jobs at the site resulting in the hiring of more foreign workers.

Minister Foulkes said, “that is one of the things that we want to make sure is not happening. We want to make sure that non-Bahamians who are at the site are only doing jobs that Bahamians are not qualified to do or not available to do.”

He added, “That is why the Director of Labor went yesterday morning. I do not want to pre-empt his report, but it was a personal visit that he made.”