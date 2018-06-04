The nation mourns after what is being called ”a senseless lapse” on the part of a truck driver that resulted in the deaths of four women and caused scores of casualties on Labour Day this past Friday.

The jubilation of participants in the Labour day parade soon turned into grief shortly after 10 a.m when the driver of a F-150 truck lost control of the vehicle, hitting several people.

Apart from the four fatalities, some eighteen others received various injuries.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Ken Strachan said, “It is understood that when he got out of the vehicle, it went forward colliding first with a child on the side of the street.

“The vehicle descended the hill, continuing north , ploughing into several persons who were spectating and participating in the Labour Day Parade. This was along the eastern side of East Street, near Shirley Street. The truck landed against a Nissan March and the building just at that intersection.”

ACP Strachan invited anyone who witnessed this tragedy to please come forward so that the RBPF can get the relevant information to advance the investigation.

He also asked persons of the public who would have taken pictures or videos of the incident to please refrain from sending these images over social media.

ACP Strachan said that this incident was a very trying time for The Bahamas and that this is the first matter of this nature to ever take place in the 56 years of hosting the parade.

Chief of Staff at the Princess Margret Hospital Caroline Burnett- Garraway spoke to the specifics of the casualties and injuries caused by this incident.

She said , “21 persons were treated at the Accident and Emergency Department. Three patients went to Doctor’s Hospital and were treated there and we can confirm that two patients were brought in dead directly to the morgue at Princess Margret Hospital.”

Two persons had injuries that were so serious that they had to be admitted to the hospital and others were considered ‘walking wounded’ so they were treated and discharged.

In a combined Press Conference, Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands applauded all the medical personnel who assisted in helping the wounded as best as possible.

He asked the public to join and pray for God’s grace in this time of tragedy.

Dr Sands said: “The Bahamas must be proud of the Princess Margret medical team and emergency services . They demonstrated a level of professionalism that made my heart proud.”

He also said that there was never any chaos and never a situation where things were not under control.