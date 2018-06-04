Four Chinese nationals along with one Ecuadorian were charged with possession of drugs with the intent to supply last Thursday.

Standing before Deputy Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain, all of the Defendants pleaded not guilty and were remanded to The Bahamas Department of Corrections until August 7th.

Among the Chinese nationals were two juvenile; Ziyi Dang and Zhang Lei Chine both of them are 17 years old.

The others Chinese Nationals were Merchin You age 40 and Xiaolin Ling age 55.

The Ecuadorian national was Brandon Kevin Parru Arguado, 18.

Spanish interpreter Simone Johnson and Chinese interpreter Wei Wag- Roberts were brought into the court to interpret the Chief Magistrate’s decision to the defendants.

While standing before the Deputy Chief Magistrate the Ecuadorian national started crying after the magistrate told him that he would not be returning home for a while, even if he applies to the supreme court and his granted bail.

It took her a while to explain to all of the defendants the way the magistrate court operates in The Bahamas and that none of them would be leaving the country soon.