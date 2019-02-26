The Democratic National Alliance’s(DNA) Arinthia Komolafe made history history at the party’s 2019 convention this past Friday being the first woman to be elected leader of a political party in Bahamian history.

She won the position over Kendal Smith at the Marriott Courtyard, West Bay Street, where party members elected candidates for various positions.

Buscheme Armbrister was also elected party deputy leader, and Mrs. Komolafe’s opponent, Omar Smith, was elected chairman.

The DNA first contested the 2012 general elections after former FNM MP Branville McCartney founded the party in 2011.

Under Mr. McCartney’s leadership, the party ran in those elections, winning just over 13,000 votes; but was unable to secure any seats in parliament.

The party ran again in the 2017 general election, but was only able to score 7,000 votes.

Mrs. Komolafe ran for the DNA in the Killarney constituency against Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis and the Reneika Knowles from the PLP.

The DNA platform focuses mainly on good governance, plans to implement true Freedom of Information and a “Right to Information Act”.

The party also intends to enact whistle-blower legislation that would protect individuals who report corruption in government departments.